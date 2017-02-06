Rail passenger fares may rise after state polls

According to a report by Mamuni Das in The Hindu Business Line, Rail tariff is likely to go up after Assembly elections to five States, though the final modalities are only being worked out. The recent stance by the Finance Minister and top Railway Board officials indicate that they are building up a case for phasing out the subsidy provided to passengers, although the ongoing elections in various States have led to its deferral. The average passenger subsidy stands at 57% there are segments which pay much more than the average and some that pay much less, absorbing a higher level of subsidy. Passengers who travel in the AC segment already pay higher sums through various schemes such as dynamic pricing.





Even if the Railways were to reverse the trend and load more cargo over longer distances to mop up higher revenue, the national transporter has not set aside enough funds for the INR 20,000 crore non-lapsable railway safety fund or the Rashtriya Rail Sanraksha Kosh (RRSK) announced in this year’s Budget. Against INR 5,000 crore, which is the Railways’ share of the fund, it has set aside INR 1,000 crore, reflecting a INR 4,000-crore shortfall. The Finance Ministry is to provide the remaining INR 15,000 crore.





In the normal course, the Railways would have resorted to the politically viable route of hiking freight charges, which, apart from being inflationary, tends to drive away freight customers. The ambitious target for the improvement in freight revenues next year has led many officials to question whether they can be met. While the Railways has budgeted for a marginally lower per-unit income from its goods services in the next fiscal against the present fiscal — indicating a drop in charges — it has increased the physical output targets.



