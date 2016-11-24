STRATEGY
Trade News
Inbound/ Domestic News
Outbound News
Top Stories
TAT announces 16th edition of Thailand Travel Mart Plus
Griffon mulls bookings for Chennai sailing onboard ‘Magellan’ round the world cruise
MRS Group launches ‘Narendra Bhawan’ in Bikaner
India signs Open Skies agreement with 6 countries
Hong Kong withdraws visa on arrival facility for Indians
Griffon promotes WOW air add-on Iceland packages
More Indians embarking on foreign travel: Visa
Air India to get INR 80 crore additional Budget support in FY 2017
SIA to boost Australia, Europe, Southeast Asia & West Asia services
Travkart unveils its mobile app for Android users
Tourism New Zealand appoints Stephen England-Hall as Chief Executive
Yatra Online, Inc. completes transaction with Terrapin 3 Acquisition Corporation
Skyscanner reveals the travel hit list for 2017
ATOAI elects Office Bearers & Executive Committee for 2016-2018
TIRUN announces first-ever Royal Caribbean International sailings to Cuba
NYC & Company spotlights celebrity chef restaurants across New York City
Costa neoClassica commences Mumbai-Maldives cruise sailings
Abu Dhabi Food Festival concludes successfully in Mumbai
InterGlobe Technology Quotient launches 4th edition of Student of the Year Contest
Outrigger Resorts unveils new Signature Experiences Series
