2018 Global Travel Forecast predicts significant uptick in travel product prices

As per the 2018 Global Travel Forecast released by Carlson Wagonlit
Travel in association with Global Business Travel Association (GBTA)
Foundation, the travel product prices are expected to see a significant
rise next year riding on the back of rising inflation, higher oil
prices and emerging markets.
The report expects travel prices
to rise sharply in the coming year, reaching nearly 4% increase in
some sectors.
The global airfares are expected to rise 3.5% in 2018; hotel prices are
expected to be 3.7% higher; and ground transportation such as taxis,
trains and buses are expected to rise only 0.6% - significantly less
than the 3.0% inflation forecast for 2018.
“The higher pricing is a reflection of the stronger economy and
growing demand,” said Kurt Ekert, President and CEO, Carlson Wagonlit
Travel. “The global numbers from this forecast should be considered
strong leading indicators of what 2018 will mean for global businesses,
as we anticipate higher spending.”
“Geopolitical risks, uncertainties in emerging markets and
ever-changing political environments in Europe and the United States
mean today’s travel professionals have more than ever to take into
account when building their travel programs,” said Jeanne Liu, Vice
President, GBTA Foundation & Research. “The most successful
programs will have to keep a watchful eye on both geopolitical risks and
a rapidly-changing supplier landscape as they reevaluate strategy often
and adapt as necessary.”
The uptick in global airfares comes as
crude oil prices rise, in spite of airlines adding an expected 6.0%
capacity in 2018. Complicating airline pricing is increased segmentation
of basic fares among large carriers. Travelers now have the option of
choosing a basic economy, restricted fare versus various upgraded fares,
with specific service options and pricing varying by airline.
Asia Pacific expects to see a 2.8% rise in 2018 pricing with
domestic demand increasing, particularly in China and India. However, as
many of the economies in Asia strengthen, weaknesses in infrastructure –
and airports in particular – are increasingly becoming apparent.
Globally, the 3.7% average increase in hotel prices masks what
is actually happening on a regional level. Europe is expected to post
strong increases, while other regions are barely keeping up with
inflation. Additionally, prices are expected to fall in Latin America
and the Caribbean. We expect the impact of the 2017 mergers will be felt
during the 2018 RFP season.
Across Asia Pacific, hotel prices are likely to rise 3.5% - with
a large discrepancy as Japanese prices are expected to fall 4.1%, but
New Zealand is set to rise a full 9.8%. Strong economies means demand is
increasing in the APAC region.
Buyers should anticipate a more
challenging discussion with newly merged hotel groups, especially in
high-volume markets such as Bangkok, Beijing, Shanghai and Singapore.
In
the ground transport, sharing economy players such as Uber and Lyft are
expected to continue double-digit growth upwards of 10.0% in 2018,
before settling down into single-digit growth for 2019. Their growth is
under threat by costly regulation and government bans.