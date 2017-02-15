Trade News Inbound/ Domestic News Outbound News Home Trade News Details TRADE NEWS 24th edition of SATTE gets underway in Delhi The 24th annual edition of South Asia Travel & Tourism Exchange (SATTE), South Asia’s largest B2B travel and tourism exhibition, kicked off in Delhi with official inaugural and the maiden SATTE Awards night. Dr Mahesh Sharma, Minister for Tourism, Government of India, inaugurated the event in the presence of Dato' Seri Mohamed Nazri bin Abdul Aziz. Minister of Tourism and Culture, Malaysia; Junichi Kumada, Senior Officer, Regional Programme for Asia Pacific, UNWTO and Vinod Zutshi, Secretary – Tourism, Government of India.



Around 870 exhibitors from 40 countries, including India will exhibit their destinations and products during the three-day B2B exhibition. These include 28 State Tourism Boards from India.



Inaugurating the exhibition and awards, Dr Sharma said that India is poised for a big leap forward in tourism with lot of favourable measures from the government on the policy front as well as on the infrastructure front to support that growth. Talking about the e-Tourist Visa regime which is now extended to more than 160 countries, Minister said that that shows the commitment of the current government.



The Tourism Secretary said that India’s growth in tourism has surpassed the global average in the last couple of years. While the international average in terms of growth was less than 4% in 2016, India registered a growth of 11% in international tourist arrivals. India offers the most liberalized e-Visa regime in the world today, he added. He asked the private industry to get together and work with the government to achieve future goals.



In his welcome speech, Yogesh Mudras, Managing Director of UBM India, the organisers of SATTE, said that they have been able to present a bigger show this year with the support of both international and national industry associations. Speaking on the maiden awards, Mudras said that they have received overwhelming response from the industry at the maiden awards with more than 270 entries for 18 categories, and will try to present it better in coming years.



