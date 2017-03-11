Trade News Inbound/ Domestic News Outbound News Home Trade News Details TRADE NEWS 24x7rooms plans to open London office by June Bahrain-based B2B travel aggregator platform, 24x7rooms is planning to expand its presence and open an office in London by June. The brand aims to explore the European market with the new office, said Ravi Singh, Director of Sales-India, 24x7rooms.



In February this year, 24x7rooms launched its mobile application for both iOS and Android platforms. This completely B2B model facilitates bookings on the move. “The feedback has been appreciable and we have been pushing our partner buyers to book from smartphones for additional discounting. The agent community too needs to go mobile and catch up with the changing times,” he said.



Singh highlighted that 24x7rooms has been growing at 300% year on year with major travel demand to Dubai, Singapore, London, Zurich and Bangkok.



24x7rooms currently offers 17,000 hotels, 6000 activities and over 36 ground handling brands. As of now, 2600 tour operators in India buy through 24x7rooms. The company is planning to expand its sales force in order to increase the agent base.



The parent company Farhad International Tours WLL forayed into online space with 24x7rooms in 2013.



