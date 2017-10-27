STRATEGY

TRADE WATCH TRADE NEWS INBOUND / DOMESTIC NEWS OUTBOUND NEWS

AVIATION

MINISTRY

ASSOCIATIONS

DEALZ CLUB Trade News Inbound/ Domestic News Outbound News Home Trade News Details TRADE NEWS 45% of the revenue generated from wildlife tourism goes to local communities: Study Wildlife tourism best tool for conservation & local community emancipation A research study conducted at four national parks in Madhya Pradesh by a team led by Dr Raghu Chundawat, an eminent conservation scientist, has revealed that wildlife tourism if used and organised sensibly can become a tool for conservation as well as deliver big benefits to the local communities living around the parks. The study – The Value of Wildlife Tourism for Conservation and Communities - conducted at Bandhavgarh, Pench, Panna and Kanha national parks in Madhya Pradesh has shown that 45% of the revenues generated because of tourism in these parks go to the local communities.



Releasing the study report in Delhi in association with Travel Operators for Tigers (TOFT), Chundawat said that tourism can deliver all benefits to the local communities that other industries can deliver, that too without damaging the environment. He said that the study results will shatter the popular sentiment that tourism is inimical to the natural and wildlife conservation.



The team surveyed 145 lodges in these four national parks, and found that of these lodges, 80% of them are smaller with average inventory less than 20 rooms, use as high as 80% locals as employees. With an average occupancy of 36%, although these lodges are not profit-oriented businesses, still offer livelihood opportunities for local villages. However, because they are not sustainable businesses, they are not able to participate in CSR activities in those areas, the report states.



80% of the visitors to these parks are domestic travellers, and the number of international visitors has shown a declining trend in many of these parks. 55% of the lodges in these parks cater to budget travellers with less than INR 5,000 overnight and 80% of them charge less than INR 10,000, the study says.Compared to many acclaimed parks in the world, the vehicle density in those parks studied are far lesser, rebutting the claims otherwise of carrying capacities. While the total estimated value tourism is bringing to these parks is INR 166 crore, about INR 75 crore is found to be going to the local communities, which comes to a good 45%.



“If nature tourism is seen as a conservation tool rather than a threat it has the potential to bring sustainable and significant economic development to many remote areas,” Dr Chundawat said. He also said that tourism villages in these parks have benefited 8 times more in income than villages in non-tourism areas.



He said that while exclusive models of conservation cannot work in India, as displacing villages from the forests is fraught with resistance and challenges, inclusive models of conservation is more suited for Indian conditions.



Julian Matthews, Founder, TOFT, said that the study has proved the critics of wildlife tourism wrong.“The report has highlighted the value of tourism. If used well with lot of planning, wildlife tourism can be a powerful tool for conservation. The report will definitely remove all misconceptions about tourism and help policy-makers to create policies accordingly.”div> Receive the best of Travel content in your mailbox.



Weekly e-Newsletter