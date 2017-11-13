Trade News Inbound/ Domestic News Outbound News Home Trade News Details TRADE NEWS 82% of the pregnant women wish to go on a babymoon vacation: Cox & Kings Survey To understand the demands and choices of the upcoming traveller's segment of 'Babymooners', Cox & Kings released its survey titled 'Decoding the Babymoon Trend'. Babymoon is a term that refers to a brief vacation taken by would be parents to relax/travel before the baby is born. The survey was conducted in metro cities including Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru and Kolkata. The survey revealed that 82% of the pregnant women wish to go on a Babymoon and the most preferred time is the second trimester. Cox & Kings spoke with close to 1000 women comprising both pregnant women and new mothers.



About 72% of the new mothers had opted for a Babymoon during their pregnancy. 'Relaxation' being the primary reason for women to take a babymoon, they feel it offers a great window to have a child-free getaway.



Given a choice, 65% of women wish to take an international babymoon trip. The would-be mothers are quite clear about who they want to accompany with 77% of them wanting to go with their husbands only and not the entire family.



'Beach Destinations' are the most preferred for 88% of the women as it offers leisure beach walks and scenic views. The topmost priorities for the couple while planning the babymoon trip are safety, duration of travel and medical help.



Goa, Jodhpur, Maharashtra and Kerala have topped the list of most preferred domestic babymoon destinations, whereas Seychelles, Thailand, Dubai and Sri Lanka top the list of most preferred international destinations.



Cuisine remains one of the most important aspects of the vacation with 65% of the babymoon takers wanting to taste local food over carrying packaged food/taking a chef along.



Breaking the babymoon myth, 97% of the respondents would disapprove adventure trip. A majority of the pregnant travellers choose custom-made tours over group tours.



All-inclusive resorts are the favourite with 75% of the participants, feeling it is best to relax at one place. Hence multi-destination holidays are a strict no-no for the majority.



Close to 82% of the respondents say they would opt for vacation spanning from 5 to 7 days with the rest choosing less than 5 days. Irrespective of the location, 85% would consider opting for a Travel Insurance.



