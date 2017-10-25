Abu Dhabi Tourism Week 2017 to be held in Mumbai and Delhi for the first time

According to a report in The Mid-Day, the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi will shortly be commencing its first ever Abu Dhabi Week in Mumbai and Delhi. The week-long extravaganza will promote the emirate’s tourism and cultural heritage proposition. The event represents an opportunity for consumers, trade agents and stakeholders to come together. Here, Abu Dhabi will be showcased as a highly significant destination for the Indian market. The show will be a family-leisure entertainment destination affords plentiful business opportunities.





Abu Dhabi, the UAE capital, has been piquing Indian tourists' interest over a number of years. And hence to give an immersive and interactive experience to the visitors, the event will have attractions including virtual reality booths providing life-like encounters of Ferrari World Abu Dhabi, Desert Safaris and Etihad Airways flights, to give a hands-on sense of the remarkable Abu Dhabi experience. It will all be under one roof! A glimpse of Louvre Abu Dhabi will also be shown at the event, with the magnificent museum all set for its grand opening on November 11, 2017.





The event will have contests with give-aways like stay-cation packages, Ferrari rides and several other prizes. Food stalls offering traditional delicacies, musical performances by different artists, kids’ area, live paintings and a selfie booth with the UAE skyline, will be some of the highlights at the event. This multi-city exhibition will be held from 27th, 28th and 29th of October at MMRDA ground,BKC in Mumbai.