Home Trade News Details TRADE NEWS AI to add 35 new planes this year According to a report in The DNA, Air India plans to add 35 new planes this year as the airline prepares for “consolidation and expansion” by flying to more number of international as well as domestic routes, said Ashwani Lohani, CMD, Air India. “I expect almost 35 new planes to join the Air India family during 2017 and all of us need to be in full readiness to receive them, fill them and fly them,” said Lohani in a New Year message to the employees.



