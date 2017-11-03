 
Friday, 03 November, 2017, 12 : 30 PM [IST]

Air Asia partners Tourism Malaysia for travel fair
According to a report in The Hindu Business Line, low-cost airliner Air Asia has announced the launch of a travel fair in Hyderabad, packed with offers, being organised in association with Tourism Malaysia. This fair is aimed at promoting tourism between India and Malaysia and thereby contributes to the socio-economic development of both the nations. During the initiative, interesting deals and offers are likely to be offered at the fair where guests can avail themselves up to 20% off on their flight tickets. The offer is valid on bookings made between November 3 and November 5 for travel between November 6, 2017 and April 30, 2018.
 
