Air Guru Travel Solutions to focus on digital marketing for expansion

Having recorded 100% year-on-year growth in business for two consecutive years, New Delhi- based Air Guru Travel Solutions is looking at strengthening its presence on digital platforms to undertake marketing activities. According to Dhiraj Kumar, MD, Air Guru Travel Solutions, digital marketing is the need of the hour in order to attract the digital age travellers.





Air Guru Travel Solution focuses majorly on leisure outbound travel and corporate travel segments. The company provides visas, tickets, tours, hotel bookings, etc., According to Kumar, “We aim at delivering qualitative travel experience rather than quantitative and thus our business is growing at a healthy pace. Last year we did around 60% outbound tours and 40% inbound tours.”





The leisure outbound tours and corporate travel segments have been contributing 60% of the total business for Air Guru Travel Solutions while the remaining business comes from other travel related services. In terms of inbound tours, Canada, France and Indonesia are the top source markets for the company, whereas Bali, Singapore Dubai, Europe, etc., are the popular outbound travel destinations. “Apart from the popular destinations like Dubai, Europe, etc., we also concentrate on offering offbeat destination tours like wildlife tour to Tanzania and Kenya, other unexplored destinations like Vietnam and Cambodia, etc.,” said Kumar.







