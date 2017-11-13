AirAsia India offers base fare at INR 99 for local travel

According to a report in The DNA the Malaysian Budget carrier AirAsia announced a discount sale, offering passengers one-way base fare at INR 99 for a domestic journey across its Indian JV airline network and INR 444 for international flights under a limited period offer. However, the travel period under the offer, for which the bookings commence tonight, will be between May next year and January 2019, as per an airline statement. “Enjoy (base) fares from as low as INR 99 to domestic destinations and (base) fares of INR 444 for international destinations,” it said.





Also, for the customers planning an international trip to Johor Bahru from Kolkata; AirAsia Berhad will be offering zero base for seats in this segment, it said adding guests will only need to pay taxes for their flight. Significantly, a major chunk of the air fares comprises fuel surcharge, airport fee, taxes and other charges. “With base fares from as low as INR 99 for travel next year, you can make use of this promo...We hope the partnerships that we have got into for this promotion will enable you to plan your holiday better,” said Amar Abrol, MD & CEO, AirAsia India. AirAsia India is a 51:49 joint venture between Tata Sons and AirAsia. The tickets under the sale offer will remain open for bookings from 21:30 hours today to November 19, through the airline’s website and mobile app only, AirAsia India said.