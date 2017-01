Home Trade News Details TRADE NEWS Amadeus appoints Rajiv Rajian as Global Head of Business Travel Following the launch of Amadeus cytric Travel & Expense in Singapore last November, Amadeus today announced Rajiv Rajian as Global Head of Business Travel, effective immediately.



With global business travel spend set to reach USD 1.6 trillion in 2020, Rajian will be tasked with driving continued growth worldwide across three key pillars of Amadeus’ business travel division: Global Travel Management Companies (TMCs), the Speciality and Networks customers, and corporations.





