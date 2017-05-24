Trade News Inbound/ Domestic News Outbound News Home Trade News Details TRADE NEWS Amadeus launches advanced data analytics suite ‘Destination Insight’ Amadeus has launched a product suite from its Travel Intelligence division, Destination Insight that provides DMOs (Destination Marketing Organisations) with analysis of up-to-date travel data, removing some of the guesswork often involved when making key marketing decisions. By analysing billions of up-to-date global air travel transactions in near real time, the suite can reveal hidden opportunities for DMOs to boost their destinations’ growth, Amadeus said in a press release.



Through Designation Insight, DMOs can run relevant analyses of traveller searches and bookings to measure, adjust and build more effective campaigns. They can also view bookings to their destination versus competitors to understand who they are most closely competing with and quickly develop strategies in response to market developments.



Pascal Clement, Head of Travel Intelligence, Amadeus, said, “One of the most game-changing aspects of big data is that it enables organisations to look into the future and anticipate the needs of customers. Destinations that can understand today’s travellers through data, and respond with targeted, effective campaigns will be well-placed to capitalise on changing traveller preferences”.



Destination Insight is flexible and scalable, and can be used by both emerging and mature DMOs, whether they are monitoring travel at city, country or region levels. Destination Insight has two modules, Top View, and Navigator, which can be used together to maximise actionable insights and equip DMOs to compete for traveller attention in the right place at the right time.



The Top View grants DMOs a comprehensive picture of their performance with the ability to benchmark versus other destinations. They can gain insights into searches and bookings, when travellers are going there or how long they’re staying for. The module can also help pinpoint origin markets in need of attention to grow visitors. Navigator provides travel agency booking data that can improve DMOs’ response to external factors such as currency fluctuations or weather. For instance, discovering that an unusually warm period contributed to an unexpected spike in bookings could aid in managing future travel demand.





Receive the best of Travel content in your mailbox.



Weekly e-Newsletter