Amadeus records 14.3% increase in 2016 revenues

Amadeus IT Group, S.A., a leading technology partner for the global travel industry, reported its full year 2016 financial results with a 14.3% increase in 2016 revenues to EUR 4,472.9 million. This strong growth was driven by the positive performances of Distribution and IT Solutions segments, as well as by the contribution of 2015 and Navitaire acquisitions.





In the Distribution business, total travel agency air bookings rose 5.9%, to 534.9 million while in the IT Solutions business, Passengers Boarded increased 85.0% to 1,382.5 million.





Luis Maroto, President & CEO, Amadeus commented, “Given the positive trend of new contracts we have seen so far in 2017, we are confident that Amadeus will have a solid financial performance this year, supported by a moderate pick up in global economic growth as predicted by IMF.”



