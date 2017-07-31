Trade News Inbound/ Domestic News Outbound News Home Trade News Details TRADE NEWS Amadeus records 16.1% growth in business during first half of 2017 Amadeus IT Group, S.A., a technology partner for the global travel industry, achieved adjusted profit of EUR 574.0 million during the first half of 2017. This represents an increase of 16.1% compared to the same period last year. From January to June, Amadeus’ revenue grew 9.5%, to EUR 2,490.7 million, while EBITDA (Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortisation) increased 10.1% to EUR 998.9 million. This was supported by strong operating performances in the businesses and the consolidation effect of Navitaire.



In the Distribution segment, total travel agency air bookings rose 5.7% to 295.2 million while in IT Solutions, Passengers Boarded increased 19.8% to 753.4 million.



Luis Maroto, President & CEO, Amadeus, commente, “Amadeus’ progression in the first half of the year was positive. Our businesses performed well and completed important milestones successfully, such as the migration of Southwest Airlines’ domestic flights to Altéa. We look forward to the second half of the year with confidence.”



