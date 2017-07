Home Trade News Details TRADE NEWS Andhra Pradesh to start heli-tourism According to a report in The Hindu, the Andhra Pradesh Tourism Department has signed an MoU with Mak Aero Space and Aviation Pvt. Ltd, Delhi, to promote heli-tourism. The initial services will be introduced in Vijayawada, Visakhapatnam and Tirupati. The helicopter transport services will include joy rides, packages, heli-taxi services, packaging with wedding plans in Tirupati, aerial reconnaissance and disaster management.

