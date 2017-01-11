Trade News Inbound/ Domestic News Outbound News Home Trade News Details TRADE NEWS ARM plans to add new destinations & experiences to its portfolio Avenir Research Marketing (ARM), that provides sales, marketing and PR services to hotels, attractions, activities, experiences and inbound tour operator companies, is working on adding new destinations and experiences to its portfolio. Explaining more about this, Ashish Bhandari, CEO, ARM, said, “2017 will be a year of expansion and growth for as we will be adding new clients to our business, as well as for our clients as our efforts will be structured towards making their presence and visibility stronger in the Indian market and invariably ours too. Currently our sales and marketing efforts are concentrated in Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Bengaluru, Pune and Tier II cities of Gujarat and Punjab. But since we maximise strategic partnerships in key industry segments based on specific needs and target audience, we are regionally focused when required and will include the Tier II & III cities as well,” he added.



“To win in the competitive landscape, ARM plans to create integrated and comprehensive full service sales and marketing programmes to maximise revenue potential within new and existing markets,” Bhandari said. There are plans to implement promotional alliance initiatives in various new and unconventional travel segments, explore new target audience outside travel trade such as wedding planners or destination event planners, and positively endorse our clients in industry specific trade shows.



ARM has partnered with seven clients within just a few months since its inception. Currently, ARM represents Gold Coast Tour Alliance and Africa Incoming (ITO), based in South Africa. It has established relationships with over 4,000 travel agents and industry influencers across India. ARM will be participating in trade shows like in ATM, ATE, SATTE, OTM, GPS, etc.



