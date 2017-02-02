ASEAN betting big on cruise tourism from India

Realising the potential to develop cruise tourism as a product combining the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), the 10 countries have reiterated their commitment to grow the region into a vibrant cruising destination, and have agreed to develop a Joint Declaration on Cruise Tourism. “As a source market for the region, India remains an important and growing market for us along with China, Japan and Korea, the priority inbound markets for promoting cruise tourism to ASEAN,” said S Iswaran, Minister for Trade and Industry (Industry), Singapore at the press at ASEAN Tourism Ministers Press Conference.





ASEAN is preparing the region for a projected 10-fold increase in cruise passengers to 4.5 million by 2035 through infrastructure development, improved onshore activities, and training of staff. The Tourism Ministers agreed to leverage digital marketing more effectively and improve capabilities in tourism statistics, data collection and analytics. “Last year, 450,000 passengers were estimated to have sailed through the region. It is dominated by intra-ASEAN travel by 40% and also travellers originating from countries such as India, China, Japan and the Republic of Korea,” highlighted Iswaran.



In terms of overall travel, ASEAN is expected to close the year 2016 with 116 million inbound visitors, a 6.5% growth over 2015. In 2017, ASEAN is hopeful of attracting 123 million international visitors.