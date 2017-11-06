Trade News Inbound/ Domestic News Outbound News Home Trade News Details TRADE NEWS Asia Pacific business travellers most worried about safety and security: CWT Research Recently conducted research by Carlson Wagonlit Travel found that while more than one-third (37%) of European travellers are concerned about safety and security, their counterparts from other regions worry more. Travellers from the Americas say that they worry about safety and security nearly half of the time (47%), while Asia Pacific travelers worry the most (56%).



“Despite recent terrorist attacks, business travellers say they’re more worried about other things – and that’s surprising,” said Simon Nowroz, Chief Marketing Officer, Carlson Wagonlit Travel. “We found that, yes, the world seems scarier at times – but travellers believe they have more tools at their disposal to keep them informed and safe,” he added.



Terrorism only ranks fifth (35%) among safety concerns, despite the high visibility of terrorist attacks. “Forgetting something needed for work” ranked higher (40%), as did “losing something important” (38%), “being robbed or attacked” (37%) – and even “weather conditions” (37%).



The CWT Connected Traveller survey of more than 1,900 individuals found that two-thirds (67%) of business travellers believe travel is safer today than in the past, as they have more tools to mitigate safety concerns. Seven out of ten travellers use at least one of their employer’s security protocols, such as traveller tracking or emergency contact profiles. And more than two-thirds (68%) buy travel insurance.



The study did reveal several findings of concern. For example, one in five travellers have cancelled a trip due to concerns about their safety and security. And 30% say they are worried about their health and wellbeing when it comes to travelling.



Regional differences



The study revealed some intriguing regional differences between the Americas, Asia Pacific (APAC), and Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA). For example, only 7% of APAC travellers said they were “not concerned” about personal safety while travelling for business. That percentage rose to 12% for Americas travellers and 21% among EMEA travellers. This is reflected in the fact that APAC travellers appear to be better prepared. For example, more than half (52%) of APAC travellers maintain an up-to-date emergency contact profile compared to 38% in the Americas and only 34% in EMEA.



APAC travellers are also more likely to sign up for notifications of real-time risks (41%). Only 33% do in the Americas, while only 29% do from EMEA. APAC travelers were also more likely to know ahead of time about local medical or security services providers. More than a third (35%) of APAC travellers planned for these services ahead, versus 25% in the Americas and 20% in EMEA.



"Today's travellers are sophisticated," said Nowroz. "They're signing up for alerts, they're paying attention to the news and they use the available tools at their disposal. So while travel may seem risky, they're taking steps to stay safe," he added.



