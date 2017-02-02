Trade News Inbound/ Domestic News Outbound News Home Trade News Details TRADE NEWS ATPI Group appoints Andrew Waller as International Director of Corporate Development Andrew Waller has joined the ATPI Group’s senior executive team as International Director of Corporate Development, a new role created to support the Group’s ambitious plans for growth. Waller will lead a number of special projects and will report directly to the CEO Graham Ramsey. He will be based at ATPI’s London headquarters.



Waller joins from Carlson Wagonlit Travel (CWT), where he held a series of senior positions since joining in 2005, progressing from Senior Vice President UK to become President of EMEA and the Global Partners Network in 2012. In February 2016 Waller was appointed Executive Vice President Global Business Transformation.



Prior to joining CWT Waller held senior management positions with blue-chip multinationals including Interpublic, for whom he served as Managing Director of Silverstone Circuits, Walt Disney Travel Company, Norwegian Cruise Line, British Airways and Hertz.



Commenting on his appointment Ramsey said, “With Andrew’s strong track record in the industry we know he is uniquely positioned to support our global expansion and he will be a valuable addition to our management team.”



