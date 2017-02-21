AVIAREPS – India to represent Sands Resorts Macao

AVIAREPS has been appointed by Sands Resorts Macao as its representative in India with immediate effect. AVIAREPS India will be responsible for carrying out Sales and Marketing activities in India on behalf of Sands Resorts Macao.

Sands Resort Macao is Asia’s leading integrated resort destination. Sands Resorts is made up of 7 world-class hotel destination hotels, The Venetian Macao, The Parisian Macao, Holiday Inn Macao, Cotai Central, Conrad Macao, Cotai Central, Sheraton Grand Macao Hotel, Cotai Central, The St Regis Macao, Cotai Central and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip. Overall they have a combined 13,000 rooms, more than 850 duty-free shops, meeting space and theatres, as well as 150 restaurants, ranging from casual to fine dining.





AVIAREPS India will work closely with Sands Resorts Macao to maintain and further strengthen the position of its flagship resort –The Venetian Macao. AVIAREPS will also promote other Sands Resorts properties in Macao including The Parisian Macao.

The tourism hotel marketing and sales firm will undertake joint consumer promotions, conduct sales visits and training seminars for the travel trade, participate in trade fairs and organise familiarisation trips to the resorts. AVIAREPS will also focus on MICE working with travel trade and corporate clients to promote the outstanding conference, meeting, event and entertainment offerings available.

Speaking on the occasion Joseph Fernandes, General Manager India, AVIAREPS said, “Macao has been one of the most popular destinations welcoming a large number of Indian travelers and MICE groups each year. We are very excited to be promoting Sands Resorts Macao and its offerings, which has been instrumental in making Macao the destination it is today. Our goal will be to ensure the momentum of growth of travelers from all over India to the Sands Resorts Macao.”

Commenting on the appointment, Ruth Boston, Vice President – Destination Marketing and Sales, Sands China Ltd said, “We are delighted to have the opportunity to work with AVIAREPS given their extensive knowledge and experience in the travel industry. India is one of our key markets for both leisure travellers and MICE and our goal is to develop and drive this market even further with the help of AVIAREPS.”