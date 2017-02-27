Avis India adds 15 new car models into self-drive fleet to make cars more accessible

Avis India, a mobility solutions provider, has introduced a
series of product enhancements to its Self Drive fleet. One of the major USP’s of Avis Self Drive in India is that all
cars are delivered to and picked up from the customer with no additional
cost.
The Self Drive
service is now available in 5 major Indian cities, namely, Delhi,
Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Gurgaon and Noida. The company has also ramped up
its fleet size in all these cities and has introduced new and popular
variants in four categories, i.e., Hatchback, Sedan, Multi Utility
Vehicles (MUVs) and Sports Utility Vehicles (SUVs).
Sunil Gupta, Managing Director & CEO, Avis India said,
“The customer’s response to this recent revamp has been beyond our
expectations. We see this as a high growth area and are committed in
investing in Self Drive in India. Self Drive market has started to take a
shape in India over the last couple of years. There are a few reasons
for the growing popularity of self drive in India like changing travel
trends, improvement in infrastructure, Technology and Financial
benefits.”
The new fleet includes car models from leading car manufacturers
such as Hyundai, Honda, Toyota, Ford, Maruti, Mahindra and Renault. The
fleet has now 15 car models, namely, i10 Grand, Figo, Swift, Dzire,
Ertiga, Amaze, Etios, Ecosport, Ciaz, Duster, City, Creta, Scorpio,
Innova & XUV 500.