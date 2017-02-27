Trade News Inbound/ Domestic News Outbound News Home Trade News Details TRADE NEWS Avis India adds 15 new car models into self-drive fleet to make cars more accessible Avis India, a mobility solutions provider, has introduced a series of product enhancements to its Self Drive fleet. One of the major USP’s of Avis Self Drive in India is that all cars are delivered to and picked up from the customer with no additional cost.



The Self Drive service is now available in 5 major Indian cities, namely, Delhi, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Gurgaon and Noida. The company has also ramped up its fleet size in all these cities and has introduced new and popular variants in four categories, i.e., Hatchback, Sedan, Multi Utility Vehicles (MUVs) and Sports Utility Vehicles (SUVs).



Sunil Gupta, Managing Director & CEO, Avis India said, “The customer’s response to this recent revamp has been beyond our expectations. We see this as a high growth area and are committed in investing in Self Drive in India. Self Drive market has started to take a shape in India over the last couple of years. There are a few reasons for the growing popularity of self drive in India like changing travel trends, improvement in infrastructure, Technology and Financial benefits.”



The new fleet includes car models from leading car manufacturers such as Hyundai, Honda, Toyota, Ford, Maruti, Mahindra and Renault. The fleet has now 15 car models, namely, i10 Grand, Figo, Swift, Dzire, Ertiga, Amaze, Etios, Ecosport, Ciaz, Duster, City, Creta, Scorpio, Innova & XUV 500.



