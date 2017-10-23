‘Awesome Assam’ all set for global launch on NOV 1

According to a report by Bikesh Singh in The Economic Times, Assam Tourism’s new brand entity “Awesome Assam” featuring Bollywood actress Priyanka Chopra is all set for global launch on November 1. The BJP-led government in Assam has announced massive subsidies and incentives in the new tourism policy to woo the film industry. Himanta Biswa Sarma, Tourism Minister, Govt of Assam, said television commercials and publicity blitzkrieg will be carried out globally from November 1.





“We are going for a vigorous campaign in the international circuit in this tourist season,” he said. The Assam government has given industry status to the tourism sector and is looking at increasing tourist inflow by 2-4 times in the next five years. The policy has announced a financial grant to cinema makers in Hindi, English, and other foreign languages who have produced a minimum of five feature films. The government will sub-vent the cost of film-making from 25% to 55%. “The eligibility criteria are that a minimum 25% of the entire shooting of the feature film must be shot in Assam and at least 25% of the cast and crew should be from Assam,” the policy stated. Sarma said, “The film-maker will be entitled for a further 10% rebate if the story of the film is based on Assam’s culture, tourism, and heritage. An additional 10% rebate will be provided if the 50% of the entire shooting is done in Assam.”





The new policy will promote home stay. The policy has decided to provide incentives to eligible tourism units. A unit which commences its commercial operation during the validity of this policy — from 1 Jan 2018 to 31 Dec 2022 — with a minimum investment of INR100 lakh in tourism will be entitled to a reimbursement of 50% of net SGST paid for a period of ten years from the date of such commercial operation, subject to a maximum of 100% of fixed capital.





The policy announced a capital investment subsidy at the rate of 30% of capital investment, subject to a ceiling of INR 1 crore, for tourist lodges, hotels, resorts, houseboats and floating restaurants. Sarma said, “Assam is going to host a global investor summit on Feb 3 and 4 next year in Guwahati which will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Ahead of this, Assam chief minister Sarbananda Sonowal will hold road shows in US, Canada and Southeast Asian countries.” According to the policy, 45 lakh domestic and 20,000 foreign tourists visited Assam in 2014.