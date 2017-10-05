Bird ExecuJet receives Level – I accreditation for fixed based operations

Bird ExecuJet Airport Services, a joint venture between Bird Group and ExecuJet Aviation Group has recently received Level – I accreditation by the International Standard for Business Aircraft Handling (IS-BAH) for its Fixed Based Operation (FBO) in New Delhi. With this accreditation, Bird ExecuJet Airport Services becomes India’s first FBO to hold this Industry Leading Certification.

IS-BAH is a joint programme between the International Business Aviation Council (IBAC) and the National Air Transportation Association (NATA) and offers voluntary global code of best practices for business aviation ground handlers. It follows a long-established structure of International Standard for Business Aircraft Operators Programme and sets best practices for FBOs globally.

Bird ExecuJet is developing a world class FBO/MRO at Indira Gandhi International Airport and currently offers maintenance services from two exclusive hangars. The existing facility offers logistics and operational readiness for its clients within India and also supports international clients and clients from neighbouring countries.