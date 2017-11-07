Trade News Inbound/ Domestic News Outbound News Home Trade News Details TRADE NEWS BLS International adds four visa application centres in New York, Iran, Singapore and Ireland BLS International inaugurated four new Spain Visa Application Centres (VACs) in New York, Iran, Singapore and Ireland, bringing the total count to 124 Spain VACs across 46 countries for Spain Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Cooperation (Ministerio de Asuntos Exteriores y de Cooperación). The new Spain VAC was formally inaugurated in the presence of Maria Calleja, The Director International Development, Economic Affairs and European Institutions along with some senior officials from BLS International Services Ltd.



Commenting on the announcement, Shikhar Aggarwal, Joint Managing Director, BLS International said, “We are pleased to announce the launch of new visa services centres for Ministerio de Asuntos Exteriores y de Cooperación in four new countries. The new centres will serve the ever-increasing volumes of visa applications for the Schengen country, and illustrates the emerging popularity of Schenegen areas as a tourist destination. BLS takes pride announcing the opening of new centres, as they bring ease of accessibility for Spain Visa applicants in these locations.”

