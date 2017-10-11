Trade News Inbound/ Domestic News Outbound News Home Trade News Details TRADE NEWS BLS International inaugurates Spain Visa Application Center in Makati, Philippines BLS International Services Ltd formally inaugurated the Spain Visa Application Center in Makati, Philippines on October 5, 2017. Javier Martin Garcia, Consul General of Spain in Manila, Philippines, and senior officials from BLS International Services Ltd were present at the inauguration. Commenting on the launch, Shikhar Aggarwal, Joint Managing Director, BLS International said, “BLS cherishes its bilateral relations with the Ministerio de Asuntos Exteriores y de Cooperación (Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Cooperation, Government of Spain) and is providing the best possible facilities to citizens applying for visas to travel to Spain, either for business or pleasure. We strive to provide highest level of quality of service to the visa applicants, for the benefit of all at Philippines.”



Key features of the center include:

Centrally located

Well trained staff to handle applicants’ queries

User-friendly and Informative website

Door-stop delivery / Courier Facility of passports

Value added services like printing, photocopying, photographs, internet kiosks, etc. The organisation is aiming to bring advance value added services like mobile biometric, SIM card services, flexi hours and prime time facility for the benefit of visa applicants at the premises. The center is equipped with state-of-the-art facilities and has the capability to service other Schengen countries jointly with prior approval from Spanish Mission.

