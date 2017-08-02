Home Trade News Details TRADE NEWS BLS International receives ‘Best Visa Service Provider’ Award BLS International Services was conferred as the ‘Best Visa Service Provider’ at the 11th edition of ‘Today’s Traveller Awards 2017’. Shikhar Aggarwal, Joint Managing Director, BLS International received the award yesterday.



Today’s Traveller Awards by Gill India Group is one of the acknowledged awards presented to corporate, hospitality, travel and tourism sector in India.



Speaking on the occasion Shikhar Aggarwal, Joint Managing Director, BLS International Services Ltd. said, “It’s an honor to receive this prestigious award, our endeavor has always been to facilitate state-of the-art services by creating value for our stakeholders around the globe. Being recognised as a trusted and preferred partner to governments and diplomatic missions worldwide, this award is a motivation for us to constantly improve the visa processing experience for both governments and citizens.”





