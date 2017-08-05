Trade News Inbound/ Domestic News Outbound News Home Trade News Details TRADE NEWS BLS International receives “Best Workplace Practices" Award BLS International won the Best Workplace Practices Award at the recent ‘Asia Best CSR Practices Awards 2017’. Shikhar Aggarwal, Joint Managing Director, BLS International received the award for the Best Workplace Practices "at the 7th edition of Asia BEST CSR PRACTICES Awards 2017.



Speaking on the occasion Aggarwal said, “The accreditation is a testament to the culture, leadership and the passionate employees that drives our success. At BLS International, we aim to create and establish a healthy atmosphere for our employees working across the globe. We are proud to be amongst some of the best organisations to work with and even more proud to be the only visa service provider to be on the list”.



“BLS International is always proactive on implementing new methods to enhance applicant’s experience for visa and citizen services with highly motivated workforce to build truly global enterprise.” added Aggarwal.



Hosted by CMO Asia, Asia BEST CSR PRACTICES Awards 2017 is designed to identify, recognize and honor the best places of organisations.



