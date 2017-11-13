Trade News Inbound/ Domestic News Outbound News Home Trade News Details TRADE NEWS BLS International reports net profit of INR 26.79 crore for Q2FY18 BLS International Services Limited (BLS) reported net profit of INR 26.79 crore for Q2 FY18, up by 197%, as compared to INR 9.02 crore in the corresponding quarter of last fiscal. The company’s Q2 FY18 Profit After Tax (PAT) margin stood at a robust 14.36%, as compared to 5.9% in Q2 FY17.



Total Income for the quarter ended September 2017 stood at INR 186.55 crore, up by 21%, as compared to INR 153.57 crore in the same period last year. The company’s earnings before Interest, Tax, Depreciation and Amortization (EBITDA) in Q2 FY18 stood at INR 43.34 crore, up by 249% as compared to Q2 FY17 which stood at INR 12.41 crore. Its EBITDA margin improved from 8.08% in Q2 FY17 to 23.23% in Q2 FY18.



Earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter ended Q2 FY18 stood at INR 2.62, as compared with INR 0.88 (adjusted for 10:1 split) for the quarter ended Q2 FY17.



Commenting on the financial performance of the company Shikhar Aggarwal, Joint Managing Director, BLS International Services Limited said, “The performance of Q2 FY18 has been remarkable for us owing to the timely and quality deliverables of our contracts in domestic and international market. Being the face of government across the globe and providing best-in-class services coupled with remarkable results are a reflection of the pace at which the company is growing that is likely to continue for the next quarters as well. We have set newer benchmarks for service delivery with swift rollouts and excellence in execution of all our contracts with Governments and Diplomatic Missions across the world.”



He further added, “BLS supports the consular framework with streamlined processes and work flows. We have the necessary skilled human resources along with technical and financial capabilities to deliver efficient and optimal outsourcing solutions. Moreover, to ensure highly efficient project management, it assigns dedicated teams of skilled and experienced professionals with relevant project management experience for each project.” Receive the best of Travel content in your mailbox.



Weekly e-Newsletter