Trade News Inbound/ Domestic News Outbound News Home Trade News Details TRADE NEWS BLS International signs 5 Gulf country contract for Islamic Republic of Afghanistan BLS International Services Ltd. has signed a contract with Embassy of Afghanistan in UAE, representing the Afghanistan Mission in UAE, Qatar, Oman, Bahrain and Kuwait. Under this partnership, BLS International will be providing consular services through registration of Afghan citizens, etc. The contract was signed by Afghanistan Ambassador in UAE, H.E Abdul Farid Zikria in the presence of Deputy Head of Mission, Naser Jamal along with senior officials from BLS International.



As per the contract, BLS international will open Application Centers in UAE, Kuwait, Oman, Bahrain and Qatar for the Embassy of Afghanistan. This contract has been signed to provide services to Afghan citizens who are living in Gulf Zone Countries.



On this occasion, Shikhar Aggarwal, Joint MD, BLS International Services Limited said, “Our endeavour has always been to facilitate state-of the-art services to our clients by creating value for our stakeholders around the globe. We have reinvented the wheel of citizen services by making it a holistic solution with dedicated and professional teams that bring highest level of customer satisfaction. We are glad to partner with Afghanistan Embassy in UAE to provide a framework to enable registration and identification Management for Afghan citizens in Gulf countries.”



While signing the contract, Afghanistan Ambassador in UAE, H.E Abdul Farid Zikria, said, “We have partnered with BLS International looking at their outreach across the world and strong foothold in Gulf region and we hope this association to be fruitful. We intend to provide quality services with efficient processes to our citizens in Gulf countries in which BLS has expertise.”



With this contract, the registered citizens can exercise rights such as the one to property, privacy, freedom of movement and obtaining passport, person’s eligibility to vote and free choice of place of residence, as well as access to social services like education, health care and retirement pension. Receive the best of Travel content in your mailbox.



Weekly e-Newsletter