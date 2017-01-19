Trade News Inbound/ Domestic News Outbound News Home Trade News Details TRADE NEWS BLS International to open 150 Spanish Visa Application Centres in 45 countries BLS International recently bagged a 5-year contract worth EUR 175 million (INR 1,300 crore) from Spain MAEC (Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Cooperation) under which it will open nearly 150 Spanish Visa Application Centers in 45 countries to support the Spanish Embassies & Consulates of the Spain MAEC globally. Out of 128 Spanish Visa Centers, 53 are already operational from December 2016, and together the company expects to process approximately 1.8 million applications annually.



Specializing in outsourcing of visa, passport and attestation services, BLS International is globally the second largest company, and the largest Indian company, managing the administrative and non-judgmental tasks of processing visa applications in various countries.



Shikhar Aggarwal, Joint Managing Director and Additional Director, BLS International Services Limited said, “At BLS, our endeavor is always to facilitate affordable services to our customers while creating value for our stakeholders, invest in Human Capital and best practices to develop a truly global enterprise. Through our association with Spain government, we intend to provide Spanish Visa’s effortlessly accessible by providing services in many small countries like Algeria, Ecuador, Bolivia, Kazakhstan, Tunisia, Mauritania etc.”



Recently, BLS International also announced the renewal order for 4 years from Russia and Singapore for outsourcing services to the Indian Embassy’s/consulates. With the constant growth in the visa outsourcing industry, BLS International aims to enhance their global foot print. BLS International in 2017 aims at expanding their foreign mission category through bagging global contracts, particularly from Thailand and Canada governments, via a competitive process.



