Trade News Inbound/ Domestic News Outbound News Home Trade News Details TRADE NEWS BuyForexOnline.com eases online remittance experience for Indian students BuyForexOnline.com, recently announced the launch of convenient and affordable online remittance services for Indian students planning to study abroad. BuyForexOnline.com’s Wire Transfer Services allows students to effortlessly make university payments online at attractive rates. Wire transfer services are available in 26 currencies to 200+ countries worldwide and are executed within 48 hours.



“Wire transfers or remittances are a popular method of transferring funds abroad using the SWIFT platform. To remit money one needs to have a sending bank account and a receiving Bank account. The prevailing Forex rate viewed online will be frozen at the time of placing the order, and the sending fee levied by the sending bank and a Beneficiary fee or BEN charges levied by the receiving Bank are also transparently displayed,” said Ananth Reddy, Founder and Managing Director, BuyForexOnline.com.



He added, “So for instance if you are sending $10,000 abroad through a bank or offline vendors, you might be charged a sending fee of INR 2500 and BEN charges of upto $50, and be offered rates at a margins of up to 4%, which all could add upto a cost of around INR.30,000! We are trying to make the process as seamless and affordable as possible, by offering the lowest Wire transfer rates and zero sending fee, so a similar Remittance transaction online with us would cost the student just about INR 5,000/- or less.’’



Wire transfers are still an indispensable way to make university payments, especially during the university application and Enrollment phases, though Forex cards are gaining in popularity for making in-person University Fee payments and for maintenance expenses. To bring-in added convenience we have made documentation much easier by enabling online upload and offering doorstep KYC verification, he stated. Receive the best of Travel content in your mailbox.



Weekly e-Newsletter