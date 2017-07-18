Trade News Inbound/ Domestic News Outbound News Home Trade News Details TRADE NEWS Carlson Wagonlit launches new division for hotels distribution – RoomIt by CWTTM Amsterdam-based travel management company, Carlson Wagonlit Travel (CWT), has announced the formal launch of its new business division wholly dedicated to hotel distribution – RoomIt by CWTTM. The new division is completely focused on creating and delivering a new and innovative experience to expanding access and providing greater variety to customer accommodations around the world.



RoomIt is designed to satisfy the ever-changing customer needs with increased functionality and personalisation capabilities while equipping companies with the tools to effectively monitor employees’ travel schedules.



“RoomIt by CWT simplifies the hotel booking process and puts the most relevant lodging options all in one place,” said Scott Brennan, President - Hotels, CWT. “CWT is committed to giving our clients a wide range of global options at the most competitive rates and our investment into RoomIt will enable better, more personalised service to our travellers,” he added.



RoomIt offers a consistent global booking experience, an intuitive hotel booking tool, travel management services to companies of all sizes, better research and booking tools for accommodation options, etc.



