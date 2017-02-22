Trade News Inbound/ Domestic News Outbound News Home Trade News Details TRADE NEWS Cathay Pacific partners with HDFC Bank for discount offer Cathay Pacific Group partnered with HDFC Bank India, for a limited period discount offer. Cathay Pacific customers making flight bookings through the Cathay Pacific or Cathay Dragon website can also enjoy up to 5% discount on transactions made through all HDFC credit/debit cards. This discount is applicable on select Business and Economy classes.



This offer is applicable exclusively for Cathay Pacific and Cathay Dragon flights to Hong Kong as per the following booking and travel period:



Booking Period: Feb 16 - March 15, 2017

Travel Period: March 1 - August 31, 2017



Rajesh Menon, Regional Sales and Marketing Manager – South Asia, Cathay Pacific Airways, said, "HDFC being the largest credit card issuer India, this partnership brings to us the opportunity to reach out to our shared pool of high net worth individuals. Our synergies meet at the junction of our quality and premium customer service, thereby amplifying the level of ease experienced in making transactions. With upcoming holidays and an extraordinary event line up, Hong Kong is a great choice for a getaway. More so, HDFC card holders can now have a #LifeWellTravelled experience right from the booking stage of their journey."



