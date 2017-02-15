 
About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Advisory Board  |  Archives  |  Feedback  
Trade News
Inbound/ Domestic News
Outbound News
 
Home Trade News Details

TRADE NEWS

Wednesday, 15 February, 2017, 13 : 00 PM [IST]

Centre sanctions INR 100 crore for Himachal tourism
According to a PTI report, the Union Ministry of Tourism has sanctioned INR 100 crore under the Himalayan Circuit of Swadesh Darshan Scheme for Himachal Pradesh. The state government had proposed 14 sub-projects under the scheme including convention centre at Kiarighat in Solan district, heliport at Shimla, water sports centre at Sunni in Shimla Rural constituency, redevelopment of Shimla ice skating rink, wayside amenities at Tipra in Solan district, and recreation centre at Manali. It had also proposed artificial rock climbing work at Manali, beautification of Dal lake at Dharamshala, paragliding school at Bir, rafting centre at Naduan in Hamirpur district, beautification of Sourabh Kalia Van Vihar, Palampur, Cultural Centre at Kangra and art and culture centre at Bhalei Mata in Chamba among others.
 
Post Your commentsPOST YOUR COMMENT
Comments
* Name :      
* Email :    
  Website :  
     
Receive the best of Travel content in your mailbox.
Enter your e-mail ID for our
Weekly e-Newsletter
   
HOME    ABOUT US    CONTACT US    DISCLAIMER    SITE MAP    ARCHIVES
© Copyright 2015 Saffron Synergies Pvt Ltd