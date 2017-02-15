Centre sanctions INR 100 crore for Himachal tourism

According to a PTI report, the Union Ministry of Tourism has sanctioned INR 100 crore under the Himalayan Circuit of Swadesh Darshan Scheme for Himachal Pradesh. The state government had proposed 14 sub-projects under the scheme including convention centre at Kiarighat in Solan district, heliport at Shimla, water sports centre at Sunni in Shimla Rural constituency, redevelopment of Shimla ice skating rink, wayside amenities at Tipra in Solan district, and recreation centre at Manali. It had also proposed artificial rock climbing work at Manali, beautification of Dal lake at Dharamshala, paragliding school at Bir, rafting centre at Naduan in Hamirpur district, beautification of Sourabh Kalia Van Vihar, Palampur, Cultural Centre at Kangra and art and culture centre at Bhalei Mata in Chamba among others.