Chennai airport to expand its air-side infrastructure

According to a report by Te Raja Simhan in The Hindu Business Line, Chennai airport is expanding its air-side infrastructure with two rapid exit-ways to enable faster exit of aircraft from runway. Similarly, a taxiway will be straightened for expediting Aircraft movement.





“We have got administrative approval to spend around INR 100 crore for this project,” said G Chandramouli, Chennai airport director.





The two rapid two exits will enable aircraft to move to apron and vacate runway quickly. From either direction, the distance of the exit will be around 1,800 m, he said.





This will enhance airport’s capacity immediately to 36 aircraft movements per hour from the present 32. “We need to be prepared as there can be sudden diversion of aircraft from neighbouring airports like Bengaluru or Hyderabad,” he said.





At the chennai airport, for every 1.85 minutes, one aircraft either lands or takes off. This means, and in less than one minute, an aircraft need to vacate the runway. “It is important that we enhance our runway capacity,” he said.





In February, taxiway M was commissioned to enable Aircraft on landing to apron from runway to make way for another aircraft to depart or land faster. This taxiway is now in trial run, feedback has been good and once the directorate general of civil aviation gives aeronautical information publication it can be used permanently, he said.





Functionally, the second runway is ready but safety study need to be done via simulator, he said. Air traffic controller operators are working on simulation for simultaneous operations of both runways and testing all parameters. After the study is over, both runways will be used for departure and arrival.





The plan to construct a green field airport will take 8-10 years. However, the airport will be stretched to capacity by then. The exitway project will help to utilise the existing capacity better , he said.



