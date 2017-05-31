Trade News Inbound/ Domestic News Outbound News Home Trade News Details TRADE NEWS C&K to set up Cox & Kings Financial Service after board approves demerger of forex business The board of Cox & Kings Ltd. (C&K) has approved the demerger of its foreign exchange division into a separate financial services company to be named Cox & Kings Financial Service Ltd. (CKFSL). The demerger is effective from April 1, 2017, and is subject to High Court and other regulatory approvals.



While the tours & travels and foreign exchange (forex) businesses are complementary in nature, the businesses operate quite distinctly from each other. The forex business requires 125 licenses across India to provide foreign exchange to customers as well as to third-party customers. Peter Kerkar, Chief Executive Officer, Cox & Kings Group, said, “Strong macro drivers coupled with a strategic brand presence will enable CKFSL to flourish. There are abundant, large-sized avenues for natural product diversification and the timing of this demerger is most opportune.”



The working capital needs of the forex business are quite different from those of the tours & travels business. With a view to enable the forex business to capitalise on growth opportunities in an independent manner, it has been decided to demerge the business into a separate company, C&K said in a press statement.



The demerged entity has the potential to grow substantially as a stand-alone business with separate financing and operations and focused leadership and management attention, said C&K. The opportunities as well as risks and competitive environment within the forex business are distinct and the said business is capable of attracting its own set of investors and strategic partners, lenders and other stakeholders.



It is proposed that the forex business of the C&K be demerged and transferred to the resulting company, a wholly owned subsidiary company of C&K so as to maximise value for all the stakeholders, C&K said. In consideration of the demerger, equity shares of the Resulting Company shall be issued to the equity shareholders of C&K, on the agreed terms and conditions as set out in the draft scheme.



CKFSL is also in the process of applying for a license to operate as a non-banking finance company (NBFC) and will add multiple product lines to its suite of offerings over time, including holiday finance, overseas student finance, etc. aimed primarily at the travel and tourism sector.> Receive the best of Travel content in your mailbox.



Weekly e-Newsletter