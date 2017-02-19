Trade News Inbound/ Domestic News Outbound News Home Trade News Details TRADE NEWS C&K’s PAT for Q3, FY17 more than doubles to INR 36cr For the Q3 of FY17, ending December 31, 2016, Cox & Kings Ltd.’s stand-alone net revenues have increased by 5% to INR 145 crore as compared to INR 137 crore in Q3FY16. The company EBITDA (excl forex gain/loss) increased by 3% to INR 55 crore as against INR 53 crore in the same period last year. The company’s Profit After Tax (PAT) more than doubled to INR 36 crore as against INR 17 crore in Q3FY16.





• Consolidated PBT before foreign exchange gain/loss & exceptional items increased to INR 57 crore from INR 18 crore in Q3FY16, up 217% y-o-y.

• Education saw number of passengers increase 8% y-o-y despite being lean season

• Consolidated Interest costs fell by 28% y-o-y to INR 46 crore.





C&K’s 9M FY17 Highlights:

Stand-alone

• Net sales up by 9% to INR 508 crore as against INR 467 crore in 9MFY16

• EBITDA (excl. forex gain/loss) for the quarter up by 8% to INR 249 crore as against INR 230 crore in the corresponding period last year

• PAT up by 12% to INR 161 crore as against INR 143 crore in 9MFY16



Consolidated

• Consolidated PBT before foreign exchange gain/loss & exceptional items came in at INR 550 crore in 9M FY17 as against INR 525 crore in 9M FY16

• Gross debt fell by INR 692 crore between March 31, 2016, and December 31, 2016

• EBITDA margins rose by 440bps y-o-y to 44.2% in 9M FY17

• Education EBITDA grew by 7% y-o-y in constant currency on robust occupancy, i.e. up 179bps y-o-y

• Consolidated Interest costs fall by 10% y-o-y to INR 174 crore



