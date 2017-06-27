Trade News Inbound/ Domestic News Outbound News Home Trade News Details TRADE NEWS Cleartrip launches Arabic version of its desktop websites Cleartrip has launched the Arabic version of its desktop websites. The launch will make available Cleartrip’s services to Arabic audiences, particularly those in markets belonging to the Cooperation Council for the Arab States of the Gulf (formerly Gulf Cooperation Council). The Arabic website will have airline-focussed content, which is a top consumer preference in the region.



The latest development is in sync with Cleartrip’s long-term strategy of consolidating its global footprint, particularly in large and high-growth markets like Saudi Arabia, and Qatar. The launch of an Arabic-language portal will allow the brand to make available its innovative travel solutions to the Arabic audience, which accounts for a lion’s share of the region’s overall online travel market.



Speaking on the launch a spokesperson from Cleartrip, said, “Despite being a huge market, the GCC travel industry is still growing and is ripe for disruption. Having achieved a clear leadership position in the UAE, we wanted to expand our footprint across other high-potential GCC countries by catering to Arabic users in the region, who have shown a strong preference for Arabic content while making online travel reservations. This is why we have launched our Arabic-language desktop website. We want more customers to benefit from our cutting-edge travel solutions, and will be looking to launch more innovative offerings in the near future to serve users from the region in the language of their preference.”



In addition to its Arabic desktop website, Cleartrip has also set up an Arabic voice support centre in Dubai offering users the option of calling in for assistance or requesting a call-back. The brand also plans to launch its Arabic app in the coming quarters, to make online travel reservations more convenient and hassle-free for its users in the region.



Receive the best of Travel content in your mailbox.



Weekly e-Newsletter