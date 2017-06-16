Trade News Inbound/ Domestic News Outbound News Home Trade News Details TRADE NEWS Cleartrip launches ‘Cleartrip Instant Search’ for its mobile app Cleartrip has announced the launch of ‘Cleartrip Instant Search’ for its mobile app on both Android and iOS platforms. The new and improved search feature is aimed at significantly reducing the time taken to search and book hotel rooms on the Cleartrip mobile app.



To use ‘Cleartrip Instant Search’, one has to go to the hotel search form, select the city/locality and enter your dates. The search is fired in the background and the number of hotels that match the given criteria will show up in the “Show hotels” button. By clicking on the “Show hotels” button one will be able to see the results instantly.



Speaking on the announcement, Subramanya Sharma, CMO and Head of Products, Cleartrip, said, “At Cleartrip, we’ve always aimed to make travel decisions fast and easy for our users. Today, when time-strapped travellers are seeking on-the-go options for planning travel, showing the most relevant accommodation results in the shortest time span is integral to optimising the booking experience, particularly on mobile, which is where most of the traffic comes at the present time. This thought has led to the launch of Cleartrip ‘Instant Search’ feature on our mobile app. We believe that the time a traveller spends making holiday plans is precious, and making every second, that a Cleartrip user spends on our app, count is a priority for us.”



With Cleartrip’s mobile share of traffic being 75% today ‘Instant Search’ shows Cleartrip’s intent to be increasingly aligned with its mobile users’ needs.



