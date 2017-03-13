Contiki Holidays to double inbound itineraries for India from next season

Contiki Holidays, an international group tour operator targeting youth travellers, is set to double its itineraries for the Indian market. Talking about this, Casper Urhammer, Global CEO, said, “After a gap of 20 years, we launched an itinerary for India, The Eternal India trip which commenced in December 2016 and allowed young travellers from across the world to explore India from Delhi to Agra to Jaipur and finally Goa. The product has received encouraging response from our clients. Therefore, we have decided to double our product offering in India from the next tourist season, and going forward if need be we will add new destinations and itineraries in the market.” Urhammer was on FAM trip to India to showcase the country to Contiki’s top-performing agents from across the world, and meet with their trade partners here.





Currently, Urhammer said that the UK and Australia are the top source markets for their India offering. “India has emerged as an increasingly popular tourist destination for young travellers across the world. Therefore, we decided to shift our focus and offer a dedicated product in the market. We have recorded an outbound growth of 40% year on year from India. Although the numbers from India are still small compared to our other global source markets, India is a dark horse and we are seeing a lot of opportunity for future growth.”





Talking about the outbound trend from India, Urhammer said that Thailand has become an increasingly popular choice for youth travellers from India after the UK because of the ease of acquiring visa.”



