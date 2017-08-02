Costa Cruises to start short sailings from Mumbai & Kochi this November

In order to tap the cruise travel segment in India for short sailing, Italian cruise liner Costa Cruises will start 3 and 4 nights sailing from November this year. With this development, Indian travellers can now choose to cruise on 4-night itinerary from Mumbai to Kochi (via Mangalore) or 3-night itinerary from Kochi to Maldives. The ship Costa neoClassica to be deployed on these routes has the capacity to accommodate 1,700 passengers with 658 cabins. Nalini Gupta, MD, Lotus Destinations (GSA of Costa Cruises India), said that with this development the residents of India can undertake a cruise trip in their home country. “People in this country were hungry for such a travel product. I am sure that travellers from smaller cities will also opt for this sailing. It is no more a dream but reality for them,” said Gupta. This is in addition to the 7 nights sailing from Mumbai-Maldives which Costa introduced last year.





According to Sanjay Bhatia, IAS, Chairman, Indian Ports Association, “Cruise tourism is the new opportunity for India.” Citing an example, Bhatia said that 7-8 years ago China started with 2 lakh cruise passengers and the figure stands at 35 lakh today. “This can be done in India as well,” he opined. Bhatia also said that the Government of India has hired a global consultant to prepare action plan for cruise tourism in India. “To make cruise travel a reality in India, ports need to develop terminals, reduce charges, etc.,” he said. Throwing light on the immigration facilities, Bhatia said that it is essential to introduce simpler system to avoid waiting time for cruise passengers. “The CISF (Central Industrial Security Force) needs to introduce different security checks to avoid long queues and the Customs Department also needs to offer Green and Red channels just like at airports,” he pointed out. “Union Shipping Minister Nitin Gadkari has set up a task force with secretaries of Shipping and Tourism ministries to discuss all the SOPs (Standard Operating Procedures). The first SOP was implemented a few months ago, which resulted in 55 ships making ports of call at the Mumbai port, carrying about 60,000 passengers,” he said. The government will soon introduce SOP 2. “In SOP 2, we are going to introduce E-learning cards, E-visa etc,” Bhatia revealed. “We are going to have a conference in Mumbai on August 8 where we will be showcasing to the world that we are ready. The top cruise liners of the world will participate in this conference,” he said.





Jaykumar Rawal, Tourism Minister, Government of Maharashtra, said that this sailing will open a new arena for the tourism sector. “We will extend all the help to popularise cruise tourism,” Rawal said. Valsa Nair Singh, IAS, Principal Secretary, G.A.D., Excise, Civil Aviation, Govt of Maharashtra, said that it is imperative to adopt right marketing strategy for success of the cruise tourism concept.