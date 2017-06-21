Trade News Inbound/ Domestic News Outbound News Home Trade News Details TRADE NEWS Cox & Kings rolls out Holiday Club brand; eyes expansion in metro cities Cox & Kings has unveiled a new brand ‘Holiday Club’, which is a one-stop shop for travel needs, at four high-street locations in Delhi - Connaught Place, Rajouri Garden, South Extension Part II and Saket. Going forward, plans are afoot to expand Holiday Club in key metro cities across India and thereafter to select Tier-II and III cities simultaneously.



Karan Anand, Head-Relationships, Cox & Kings, said, “Cox & Kings Holiday Club has been conceptualised as one touch point catering to aspirational and personalised travel needs. Our company already had offline franchise outlets, but this new branding managed in-house comes with a difference with new products on offer such as Enable Travel, Trip 360 and Getaway Goddess. With presence at strategic locations witnessing heavy footfall, we are confident of catering to the B2C market, but I’m sure some B2B business will also flow in.”



Cox & Kings Holiday Club will specifically target highly personalised short-haul travel along with outbound to Europe, Latin America and island destination travel. The target audience for Holiday Club will be FITs, solo travellers, small groups, families, young couples and millennials.



