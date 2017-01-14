Trade News Inbound/ Domestic News Outbound News Home Trade News Details TRADE NEWS DCB Bank launches DCB TravelSmart multi currency FOREX card DCB Bank, a private sector bank, launched DCB TravelSmart - a multi currency Foreign Exchange (FOREX) card. DCB TravelSmart is for resident Indians travelling abroad and can be loaded with 16 currencies on a single card. The Card has a five-year validity during which it can be reloaded for any number of foreign trips at attractive exchange rates.



DCB TravelSmart Card can be used at international merchant establishments and e-commerce websites that accept payments by Visa Card. Travellers can access approximately 20 Lakh (2 million) Visa enabled ATMs worldwide.



Any person intending to travel abroad is eligible to apply for DCB TravelSmart Card. Simple documentation process at designated DCB Bank branches ensures that anyone, even non-DCB Bank account holders can purchase it over the counter. Additionally re-load, surrender and refund for the unspent amount is also processed over the counter.



Praveen Kutty, Head of Retail and SME Banking, DCB Bank, said, "DCB TravelSmart Multi currency Card allows customers to transact in several currencies as and when they like, without having to carry foreign exchange of the countries they visit. Travel Smart is a cool and smart way to travel abroad and takes care of one's personal and professional currency requirements, such as visit tourist spots, buy food, pay the taxi fare, car hire or business travel."



