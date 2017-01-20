Trade News Inbound/ Domestic News Outbound News Home Trade News Details TRADE NEWS Deccan Odyssey's 2017 Companion Offer to provide flat 50% discount Keeping with the growing interest in experiencing India's pride – Deccan Odyssey, the luxury train operated by Cox & Kings, will offer an exclusive Companion Offer on select journeys starting January 2017. Travellers can book a lavish twin-sharing cabin in Deccan Odyssey and avail flat 50% discount for their companion. The offer is applicable on bookings made from January 1 to April 30. The exclusive scheme is open to all including Indian citizens, Foreign diplomats / Expats resident in India having work/resident permit.



The moving palace will take one through Maharashtra, Gujarat, Karnataka, Rajasthan, Andhra Pradesh, Goa and Delhi depending on their choice of itinerary. Guests onboard will be treated to memorable experiences. These experiences include delicious wine tasting in Nashik, reliving history through the architecture of the Ajanta and Ellora Caves, visiting the party state of Goa, escaping from the bustle of the city to witness the sentient massive boulders at Hampi and other experiences.



The Deccan Odyssey treats each of their guests to unprecedented luxury on wheels with the help of 21 superlative, luxury coaches. Out of these, twelve are guest cabins. The train is also home to four Presidential Suites with exquisite decor and all modern amenities. From the well-stocked bar to the rejuvenating health spa, the luxury train offers various state-of-the-art and high-tech amenities.



Differently abled guests can enjoy their journey, with a specially equipped cabin for their comfort. The two gourmet restaurants on board help guests taste the local specialities of each of the very diverse states that the train makes its way through. The train also boasts of a well-equipped conference car, is fitted with everything needed for official meetings.



Receive the best of Travel content in your mailbox.



Weekly e-Newsletter