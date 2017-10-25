Trade News Inbound/ Domestic News Outbound News Home Trade News Details TRADE NEWS DJUBO partners with TripAdvisor to assist budget hotel segment India based hotel tech startup, DJUBO today announced that it is working with TripAdvisor to enable travellers to better discover more value options when looking to stay at budget hotels in India. Through TripAdvisor’s hotel price comparison tool, DJUBO has launched a unique solution for hoteliers called DJUBO Fireball. Fireball is DJUBO’s meta-search marketing tool and it will enable Indian hotels working with DJUBO to be able to cost-effectively display quality hotel offers directly to TripAdvisor’s global travel audience of 415 million unique users each month.



These standalone independent hotels, whilst already providing great value to consumers, often face various distribution challenges that prevent them from maximising their outreach and driving higher direct revenues through meta-search partners. These include having little to zero online marketing budgets or skilled manpower for campaign management or access to pre-authorised credit card machines or access to online payment options. Using Fireball, in concert with TripAdvisor’s powerful standard bidding platforms, DJUBO Fireball clients can now enjoy greater visibility on the site and get a seamless solution to systemic issues that were preventing direct revenue maximization in the past.



Sankalp Goel, Co-Founder, DJUBO said, "We are excited to be working closely with TripAdvisor and feel there is immense business value it can add to the small and budget hotel segment globally. These properties struggle to maximize their outreach on their own and we are confident that DJUBO and TripAdvisor can solve this by connecting them to a larger global audience that are keen on finding great value hotels, which will in turn help these hotels drive higher revenue.”



“DJUBO’s partnership with TripAdvisor will be extremely helpful to smaller businesses like us who usually find it incredibly challenging to manage campaigns and bid across different source markets on big sites because of the lack of manpower, resources and corporate payment systems. Being on TripAdvisor will also give us greater visibility and drive more direct business and that’s what we want,” said, Vishal Bhamare, Owner, Velvet Touch 10 Calangute, Goa, India.



Nikhil Ganju, Country Manager, TripAdvisor India commented, “TripAdvisor provides travellers with the wisdom of millions which enables them to feel confident about the hotel they are booking even if they have never experienced it before. Our travellers, both local and international, can now discover more options with DJUBO’s hotels on board, especially when looking to explore hotels on a budget.”

Receive the best of Travel content in your mailbox.



Weekly e-Newsletter