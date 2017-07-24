DMC Red Apple Travel eyes expansion in India, China & Europe; to invest in digital platforms for growth

Malaysia based Red Apple Travel, a Global DMC, will be launching its sales offices in the India-China region and in the European nations of France and Switzerland by the end of 2017. The company presently has four offices in Europe and plans to add three more by the end of current year. Talking about the expansion spree Suneet Goenka, MD, Red Apple Travel, said, "We are already present in 15 countries and plan to introduce the brand in more countries by the end of this year. We recently re launched our office in Myanmar and will be opening offices in Cambodia, Vietnam, Laos and European regions through acquisition." Goenka was speaking at the roadshow organised in Mumbai by the DMC to celebrate its 15 years of operations.





Goenka said that at its inception Red Apple Travel had two members and today it has over 450 members with more than 4,500 travel agents working with the company across 15 countries in 25 sales offices.





Red Apple Travel recorded 25 to 30% increase in its sales during last fiscal year with more than 350,000 passenger sales. India contributed the largest sales to Red Apple Travel with 40% market share followed by Japan, South East Asian markets, Middle East and Spanish markets. 60% of the total business came from group tours comprising MICE and leisure and remaining 40% was from the FITS.





Goenka said, "At present the revenue of the company stands at USD 95 million and we hope that this will increase by 25% by the end of this financial year. We are investing in digital platforms for growth. We have our B2B online portal helping our travel agents to access live inventories and we also plan to launch our mobile app during SATTE next year.”