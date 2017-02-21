Domestic airlines carry 25% more passengers in January

According to a report by The Hindu Business Line, the domestic airlines flew 95.79 lakh passengers in January this year registering a growth of 25.13% over the 76.55 lakh passengers flown during the same period previously. The latest data released by the Directorate-General of Civil Aviation shows that IndiGo carried the maximum number of passengers during the month at 38.09 lakh, followed by Jet Airways (14.84 lakhs) with Air India at the number three spot with 13.50 lakh passengers. SpiceJet flew 12.29 lakhs while GoAir carried (7.88 lakh), Vistara (3.03 lakh) and AirAsia2.86 lakh passengers during January this year.





SpiceJet, however, reported the highest Passenger Load Factor of 93.6% followed by GoAir (90.8%) and then IndiGo (90%). Passenger load factor shows how many of the total seats on offer by each airline are getting filled. SpiceJet also reported the highest On Time Performance at 71.6% followed by IndiGo at 71.2% and GoAir at 60.6% at the four metro airports Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad and Mumbai.





Compensation paid during January the industry paid over INR3.9 crore as compensation to over 2.6 lakh passengers including paying INR 1.43 crore for providing facilities to over 2.39 lakh passengers affected by delays. Airlines cancelled over one per cent of the flights that they were to operate largely due to adverse weather conditions. Fog in north India affected normal flight operations during January.