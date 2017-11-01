Trade News Inbound/ Domestic News Outbound News Home Trade News Details TRADE NEWS Ebix to acquire Via.com for USD 75 million As per the Mint report, Ebix Inc., a supplier of on-demand software and e-commerce services to the insurance, financial, e-governance and healthcare industries, on Tuesday said one of its Singapore subsidiaries agreed to acquire Via.com, an online travel and assisted e-commerce exchange. The acquisition of Via expands Ebix’s distribution network to over 224,000 outlets in South-east Asia, besides offering significant cross-selling opportunities for Ebix’s EbixCash (earlier ItzCash) Financial Exchange portfolio of products, the company said in a statement.



The transaction values Via at a total enterprise value of approximately USD 74.9 million. The closing of the transaction is expected over the next few days. Earlier this week, Mint reported that Ebix was looking to make significant acquisition bets in the travel space in India, having earmarked over USD 200 million for strategic acquisitions. The company entered the Indian market with the purchase of an 80% stake in ItzCash for INR 800 crore from Essel Group and other shareholders in May. Since the ItzCash acquisition, Ebix has spent an additional USD 60-65 million in acquiring remittance businesses in the country.



According to Bhavik Vasa, Chief Growth Officer, EbixCash, the acquisition will boost Ebix’s presence in the travel space, while also allowing for geographic expansion given that Via.com has a significant presence in South-east Asia. “Travel is one of the most emerging-sectors in the country. We were already present in the bill and digital payments, money transfer and in the travel segment. This will accelerate our presence in the travel space,” he said. With Via, the company will also have presence in Southeast Asia, “which matches our aspirations to be able to take our entire platform of EbixCash global”, he said. “This would help us fast forward our footprint in emerging markets of South-east Asia.”



“For us taking a strong position in the travel area was very important, since insurance, remittances, phone recharges, prepaid gift cards, etc., are the things that complement a consumer’s needs when they engage in travel. We believe that the cross-selling opportunities will further fuel organic growth in our EbixCash Financial Exchange portfolio,” said Robin Raina, CEO, Ebix. Ebix said that it expects the business to generate around USD 33 million in revenue in 2018 with an operating margin of approximately 30%.



Receive the best of Travel content in your mailbox.



Weekly e-Newsletter